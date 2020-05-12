The victim of Sunday's fatal shooting in the State Road community in eastern Wilkes County has been identified, authorities said Tuesday.
Jonathan Lindbergh Watson, 17, who lived in State Road, was killed, the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office said. Watson attended East Wilkes High School.
Daniel Franklin Martin, 56, of Thurmond was charged with felony murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with Watson's death, the sheriff's office said.
The incident happened at 9:23 a.m. when Wilkes County sheriff's deputies went to a scene of a reported shooting at 1621 Old Highway 21 in State Road, the sheriff's office said. The deputies found Watson dead at the scene.
Deputies arrested Martin at the scene, the sheriff's office said.
Martin was being held Tuesday in the Wilkes County Jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff's office said. Martin is scheduled to appear in court on May 20.
