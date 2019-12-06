A Wilkes County man is charged with attempted murder after he was accused of shooting at the driver of another vehicle he felt was following him too closely on the road, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to the 500 block of Winkler Mill Road the night of Nov. 29 after getting a call about a shooting there. Gibson Brondos, 18, drove away from Walmart and eventually got behind a red Toyota, the sheriff’s office said. Eventually, the driver of the Toyota slowed down, put on his emergency flashers and came to a stop on Winkler Mill Road, the sheriff’s office said.
Brondos told investigators he pulled up next to the car and rolled his window down to see if the other driver needed help. However, when he got beside the Toyota, the driver asked Brondos “What’s your problem bro?” and started shooting at him, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Toyota driver, later identified by the sheriff’s office as 51-year-old Alphonso Saladin Jones, fired at least two shots of Brondos, with one bullet grazing him.
Jones felt Brondos was following him too closely and using his high beams while doing so, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies went to Jones’ home in Wilkesboro on Thursday and arrested him on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.
Jones is being held in the Wilkes County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.
