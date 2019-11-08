Kenneth Ray Lockner

GRAHAM — A Western Alamance High School teacher has been charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a student.

On Wednesday, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office received a report in reference to a teacher at the high school having inappropriate relationships with students, according to a sheriff's office news release.

On Thursday, investigators with the Special Victims Unit continued the investigation and identified additional students who were involved in this case.

Investigators discovered messages between students and a teacher that were considered to be indecent.

Investigators, working with the Alamance-Burlington School System administration, identified 58-year-old Kenneth Ray Lockner of 318 Dodson Road, Mebane.

He was arrested and placed in the Alamance County Jail with bail set at $100,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on at 2 p.m. on Friday.

This case is ongoing and additional charges are possible. The sheriff’s office has information that other active students and former students were victimize as well.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office and speak with someone in the Special Victims Unit at 336-570-6300.

