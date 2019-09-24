A video provided to the News & Observer of Raleigh appears to show the SUV that was being driven by Patrick Conway, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, weaving on Interstate 85 before a collision with a tractor-trailer.

The 45-year-old Conway was arrested and charged in June with driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse following the collision. Conway had his two daughters in the vehicle at the time. No one was injured.

News of the arrest did not surface until last week. On Friday, N.C. Insurance Commissioner asked that Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina replace Conway with an interim leader until all alcohol-related driving charges are resolved.

The video was shot by a motorist on Interstate 85, and shows a vehicle that appears to match the 2017 Cadillac listed on the report from Archdale police, the News & Observer stated in its report.

