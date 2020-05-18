Two people are trying to run a scam on residents by selling and distributing pine needles and then demanding large amounts of payment, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.
Police said that a man and a woman driving a dark-colored Ford F-350 Dually pickup truck have been riding through neighborhoods in an attempt to sell and distribute pine needles.
After the pine needles are placed on the ground, the two people then demand a resident pay them for "an extremely high amount of bales which is not consistent with what was placed on the ground."
Police said that, in two cases, the two people claimed over 500 bales had been distributed on a small lot. This has happened in and around the Buena Vista neighborhood, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. Spanish-speaking callers can contact the Crime Stoppers at (336) 728-3904. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.
