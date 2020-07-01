HIGH POINT — Police arrested three men and seized drugs and weapons Friday while serving outstanding warrants, police say.
High Point police said officers responded to 304 Brentwood St. after learning that a suspect with outstanding warrants on charges of felony kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon was parked there in a vehicle.
Police said the suspect was getting out of the vehicle when they arrived. Three other people were also in the vehicle.
Police said officers arrested Brandon Tyshon Mills, 23, without any issues. When taking him into custody, police said officers noticed a small bag of a controlled substance inside the car in plain view.
Officers searched the vehicle and seized Ecstasy tablets, two concealed handguns and "a substantial amount" of ammunition, police said.
The two guns were located in the car where Jameel Ryheim Zimmerman Jr., 20, and Cameran Demetrius Williams, 23, were sitting.
Police charged Mills with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. He was also served with the outstanding warrants and a true bill of indictment on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Mills was placed in the Guilford County jail under a $525,000 bail.
Police said Zimmerman and Williams were both arrested and charged with carrying concealed weapon in connection with the guns found in the vehicle. Williams was also charged with possession of Schedule I controlled substance.
Williams was given a $5,000 secured bail, while Zimmerman was released under a $5,000 unsecured bail.
Police said the fourth passenger was released at the scene.
