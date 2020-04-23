Police are looking for three suspects they say are connected to a hit and run death in Thomasville on Easter Sunday.
Three people are charged in the crash that killed 21-year-old Halie Marie Cook.
Savannah Lynn Shipwash, 20 of Archdale faces felony charges of hit and run, resulting in death.
Christopher Mitchell Dinkins, 21, of Trinity is charged with being an accessory after the fact.
Jimmy Clarence Alligood III, 30, of Trinity is also charged with acting as an accessory after the fact.
Police ask anyone with information about the suspects' whereabouts to call 911 or contact a local law enforcement agency. Anyone with information can also remain anonymous by contacting Thomasville Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477.
The police department's Traffic Safety Team, after an investigation and help from the public, seized a white 1994 Ford Explorer that investigators say hit and killed Cook.
The Thomasville 21-year-old was struck and killed in front of a Food Lion supermarket on Cloniger Drive around 9:40 p.m. April 12, police said. Investigators reviewed surveillance cameras from businesses in the area to determine what the suspect was driving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.