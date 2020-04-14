A Walkertown man has been charged with using the credit card of a Winston-Salem man who police say killed himself and whose remains were found late last month.
On Monday, Winston-Salem police said they had identified the remains as belonging to James Eric Matthews, who was reported missing nearly a year ago. Matthews' vehicle was found about two weeks after he was reported missing, and two days before that, a man was seen using Matthews' credit card at stores in Northside Shopping Center.
Lt. Greg Dorn of the Winston-Salem Police Department said Tuesday that Ronald Dean Lacy, 37, has been charged with using the credit cards. According to court records, Lacy is charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. The arrest warrant alleges that on May 28, 2019, he used a credit card that didn't belong to him to buy a soda and a gift card at a Food Lion grocery store.
Lacy was arrested in February, and court records indicate that he was extradited from Washington, D.C.
Winston-Salem police found Matthews' remains in an area in the 100 block of Hammock Farm Road on March 28.
Matthews, a youth pastor for the Thrive Church in High Point and a military service coordinator at the Winston-Salem Regional Office at the Veterans' Administration, was last seen driving a silver Chevrolet Tahoe as he left the 3900 block of Talcott Avenue. Police found his SUV on May 30, 2019, at Motor Road and Patterson Avenue.
Dorn said Matthews' remains were found in an area close to where police found his vehicle. Lacy found Matthews' SUV unoccupied, he said. Patricia Harris, Matthews' mother, said Monday that police told her that Lacy led police to her son's remains. But Dorn said Lacy had no idea that Matthews had died.
"Lacy was unaware of the situation with Matthews and took advantage of the situation, finding the vehicle and credit cards," Dorn said in an email.
Dorn said based on the evidence, it appears that Matthews shot himself. He added that police are waiting for the N.C. Medical Examiner's Office for a final ruling on cause of death.
Matthews was also a veteran who served a year in Iraq as an Army truck driver in the 991st Transportation Co. based in Salisbury. Harris described her son as a loving and compassionate man who was willing to help people.
Lacy is in the Forsyth County Jail on this charge and a number of other charges. His bond is $44,500. Court cases in District Court are continued until June 1 due to COVID-19. A new court date for Lacy has not yet been set.
