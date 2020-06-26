Police tape (copy)
A Walkertown man was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury on Tuesday and was being held without bond in the Forsyth County Jail.

The charge was filed against Jonathan Luke Parrish, who lives on Ben Lane in Walkertown. Parrish was also charged with resisting arrest and with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities said Parrish is charged in the shooting of Jimmy Wayne Walker, who also lives in Walkertown. The sheriff's office said Walker was shot in the abdomen while at a home during a family gathering. Authorities said Walker was seriously injured but had no other information on the extent of his injuries.

