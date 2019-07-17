A Walkertown High School substitute teacher was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of having sex with a female student, authorities said.
Brian Jacob Weavil, 43, of Wallburg Road was charged with two felony counts of statutory sex offense with a child, two felony counts of sex offense involving a teacher against a student, and two felony counts of taking indecent liberties, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
A school-resource officer at the school was notified of an allegation involving a teacher and a female student under the age of 15, the sheriff's office said. Investigators looked into the allegation and worked with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools administrators on the case.
When district officials learned of the investigation earlier this year, Weavil was suspended without pay pending the investigation's outcome, the school system said in a statement.
Weavil started with the school system as a teacher at East Forsyth High School in 2001 and resigned in 2006, the school system said. He was rehired at East Forsyth in 2007 and remained a teacher there until he transferred to Walkertown High School in 2014.
In August of 2018, Weavil went on an approved leave from his teaching position, but continued to work as a substitute teacher at Walkertown High School, the school system said.
"We will continue to work with law enforcement through this investigation and always take allegations concerning the safety and well-being of our students seriously," the school system said. "We always encourage parents and students to make us aware of any situation that concerns them."
Weavil is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $400,000, the sheriff's office said. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 1.