WAKE FOREST — Authorities are investigating what led to three people being hospitalized with stabbing injuries Tuesday night.
Investigators didn't detail their conditions or identify them, but said it wasn't a random attack.
Shortly after the stabbing was reported, and about 40 miles away, a woman covered in blood entered a convenience store. She told responding Orange County deputies that she had been stabbed and that Wake Forest police were looking for her in relation to a domestic situation, a sheriff's statement said.
But deputies determined the woman wasn't injured and the blood wasn't hers, news outlets reported.
"It is our belief that this woman is a material witness if not a participant of a crime that occurred in Wake Forest," the sheriff's statement said.
The woman was hospitalized for a wellness check and was detained pending an interview with Wake Forest police, WTVD-TV reported.
