HIGH POINT — Christmas week has been anything but calm for police officers here.
By the time Christmas rolled around on Wednesday, they were investigating crimes that left nine people shot — two of them fatally — and a woman stabbed.
"We were pretty busy," said Lt. B.J. MacFarland, who oversees the department's violent crime unit.
And, although none were domestic-related, police spokesman Lt. Matt Truitt said none of the violent incidents were random acts.
MacFarland said they do not appear to be related and investigators are unsure if any are gang-related.
Late Monday night, two people were shot in the 900 block of Sharon Street. One was shot in the face/shoulder area and the other in the stomach. They were taken by private vehicle to Wake Forest Baptist Health–High Point Medical Center and later transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Authorities have not identified either victim, citing the active investigation. The person shot in the stomach, who was 27, later died from his injuries.
Police said they recovered a gun, shell casings and a cellphone at the scene.
The violence continued into Christmas Eve, when 18-year-old John Austin Shoaf was shot at 3708 Eskdale Drive, MacFarland said. Shoaf, who went by his middle name Austin, was taken in a personal vehicle to the hospital and police responded there at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and was pronounced dead a short time later.
WGHP-Channel 8 reported that 19-year-old Deonete Thomas was charged in that killing after turning himself in on Christmas Day. Truitt would not confirm this, saying that he wanted to speak with investigators on Friday before releasing further details. Thomas is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons and was being held without bail, according to online Guilford County jail records.
Just a few hours after Shoaf's shooting, officers responded at 4:30 a.m. to a drive-by shooting at 1230 Montlieu Ave. They found six males had been shot while in a parking lot that serves several businesses. All of the victims were listed in stable condition or had been released from the hospital as of Thursday, MacFarland said. Several other people in the parking lot were not injured.
Witnesses gave varying descriptions of the suspects' vehicle and officers determined that the vehicle passed in front of the businesses from Lexington Avenue toward Gordon Street. Investigators recovered multiple shell casings from Gordon Street, next to the parking lot.
And near the end of the day Wednesday, officers responded to a stabbing at 2305 Friends Ave. at 11:27 p.m.
A 20-year-old woman suffered multiple cuts after she was stabbed by a woman she had been receiving texts from, Truitt said.
Officers responded to the assault call, but were told when they arrived that the victim was already on her way to the hospital in a personal car.
Another patrol officer responding to the call saw a speeding vehicle with someone hanging out of the window calling for help, according to a police news release. It was the stabbing victim.
Once at the hospital, officers spoke with the victim and she provided information about the suspects. She was in stable condition and her wounds were not considered life-threatening, police said.
Shortly thereafter, two patrol officers located the suspect's vehicle and two occupants. They placed 20-year-old Mekhia Maas and a 16-year-old female under arrest. Each are charged with assault with a deadly weapon while inflicting serious injury. The 16-year-old was being held at the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center in Greensboro. Maas was being held on a $20,000 secured bail at the Guilford County jail in High Point.
