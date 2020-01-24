A pedestrian was struck and injured Friday night by a car at 16th and Liberty streets, authorities said.

The pedestrian, a 19-year-old man, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he was being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries, Winston-Salem police said.

A dark Dodge Charger struck the man around 6:38 p.m., police said. The car has damage to its front right bumper area.

Police didn't identify the injured pedestrian.

Police temporarily closed all lanes of travel in the area of 16th and Liberty streets, but all lanes are now open to traffic, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is also on Facebook.

