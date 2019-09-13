Vandals targeted the meeting room of Scouting BSA Troop 992 in Bethania Moravian Church in Bethania, authorities say.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office received a report of the incident shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, said Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office. The Scouts' meeting room sustained $1,100 in damage, the sheriff's office's report says.
No arrests have been made, and investigators have no leads or suspects, Howell said.
The vandalism was confined to the location used by Troop 992 and didn't happened at any other troop meeting space within the Old Hickory Council of Scouting BSA, said Jacob Andrew "Drew" Armstrong, the council's scouting executive.
The organization has 4,368 youth members and 1,917 adult volunteers in Forsyth County and seven other counties in Northwest North Carolina, according to its website.
"It's sad that people will do damage to anyone's property," Armstrong said. "We have seen this before, and we hope that (the vandals) will be brought to justice."
Kin Cartrette, a Scouts' troop leader who is affiliated with Troop 992, posted a Facebook message this week about incident. Cartrette said that the Scouts and adult leaders noticed the vandalism when they gathered Tuesday for their meeting.
His pictures show several books and other items strewn on a floor amid two overturned tables. A wall was punctured with cracks and a large hole. Graffiti was scrawled on a U.S. flag and a dry-erase board.
"The church and troop have always been a blessing and safe haven for youth in the community, and to see this is heartbreaking and infuriating," Cartrette said in his post.
Cartrette encouraged people to call local authorities if they have information about the vandalism.
Cartrette couldn't be reached Thursday for comment.
The Rev. Judy Knopf, the church's interim pastor, also couldn't be reached to comment.
The Scouts could potentially help the person who caused the damage, Armstrong said.
"Unfortunately, the vandals were in the right place, but they need to be in the program," he said.
