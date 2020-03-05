Updated 11:10 a.m.
GREENSBORO — One man was shot in an incident that prompted three nearby Guilford County schools to shelter in place, according to police and school officials.
The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover, police said.
The incident was reported just before 9 a.m. in the 1100 block of Willow Road, said Ron Glenn, police spokesman.
The shooting did not take place on any school property, and there is no threat to any schools, the police news release said. Dudley, Bluford Elementary and Academy at Lincoln had been sheltering in place, said Janson Silvers, spokesman for Guilford County Schools.
The investigation is ongoing, and there is no suspect information at this time, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000, submit a mobile tip with the P3tips app or a web tip at P3tips.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
Updated 9:44 a.m.
GREENSBORO — Three Guilford County schools are under shelter-in-place orders after a report of shots fired this morning near Dudley High School, authorities said.
Dudley, Bluford Elementary and Academy at Lincoln are sheltering in place, said Janson Silvers, spokesman for Guilford County Schools.
The incident was reported at 8:54 a.m. in the 1100 block of Willow Road, said Ron Glenn, spokesman for the Greensboro Police Department.
Officers are at the scene and no further information was immediately available.
Updated 9:20 a.m.
GREENSBORO — Officers are investigating a report of shots fired this morning near Dudley High School.
The incident was reported at 8:54 a.m. in the 1100 block of Willow Road, said Ron Glenn, spokesman for the Greensboro Police Department.
No further information was available.
