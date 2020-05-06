A forensics services technician with the Winston-Salem Police Department collects evidence from the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Cole Road and Waughtown Street on Tuesday in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Photos by Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
A forensics services technician with the Winston-Salem Police Department collects evidence from the scene of the shooting.
Winston-Salem police arrested three men Tuesday afternoon after the occupants of one car fired shots at another vehicle, missing an unmarked police car that was between them, authorities said.
The incident started at 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Cole Road and Waughtown Street. The two vehicles, a white Cadillac and a small SUV, became involved in what police described as a "rolling dispute," police Lt. Gregory Dorn said.
Winston-Salem police detectives who were investigating another case saw the shooting, Dorn said.
The detectives were in the unmarked patrol vehicle that was between the Cadillac and the SUV when the shots were fired, police said. No injuries were reported. Police identified the target of the shooting as a 17-year-old boy. Because he is a juvenile, police aren't releasing his name.
The detectives chased the Cadillac from Cole Road to the western dead end of Borum Drive, about 3 miles.
Officers immediately arrested one man after the Cadillac stopped, police said. Officers then caught and arrested two other men who ran from the scene.
One of the men was arrested behind a church on Ridgewood Road, Dorn said.
Christopher Penaloza, 18, of South Main Street was charged with discharging a firearm from enclosure, discharging a firearm in the city limits, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and resisting an officer, police said.
Josiah Brentt Davis, 25, of Kernersville was charged with discharging a firearm from an enclosure, felony speeding to elude, maintaining a vehicle to store a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, police said.
Jesus Lopez-Bernal, 19, of Pleasant Street was charged with resisting an officer, police said.
All three men were charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and all three are being held in the Forsyth County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.
A resident on Borum Drive, who declined to be identified citing concerns for his safety, said he saw police bring a handcuffed man out of the woods. The man was placed in police patrol car, the resident said.
The neighborhood on Borum Drive is typically a quiet, the resident said.
My grandparents and my dad grew up in the Waughtown Area and as a kid growing up the 80’s it was a great place to visit my grandparents, since we lived on the other side of tow.
I would say Waughtown and it’s inhabitants have changed all for the worse over the past 20 years, there’s more shootings, drug deals, arrest, killings of kids, blacks and Mexicans.
It’s a shame that area of town has fallen so far Into crime, the older houses there on Waughtown Street used to be immaculate now most are abandoned, and other areas are crime ridden where my grandparents lived! We need to clean up that area of town! It’s gone so far down hill over the past 20 years! 🤔😂
"Some Winston-Salem police detectives who were investigating another case saw the shooting." Criminals becoming dumber by the minute. Have to be pretty stupid to discharge firearms when police cars are in plain view.
