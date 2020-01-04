Map 4

Age: 7 months Date: July 4

Where: 1920 Franciscan Drive

Anyone charged: No

When officers arrived after a report of an infant that wasn’t breathing, the infant’s family was performing CPR. The infant was taken to the hospital, where the child died. An autopsy determined that the infant sustained injuries that caused the infant’s death, and it was ruled a homicide.

