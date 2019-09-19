The 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting two UNC Charlotte students and injuring four others in a classroom last spring pleaded guilty to murder and other charges, and was expected to be sentenced to life in prison Thursday.
Former student Trystan Andrew Terrell entered his plea in a Mecklenburg County courtroom before county Superior Court Judge Robert Bell.
By pleading guilty, Terrell avoided a possible death sentence had he been convicted at trial, according to the plea deal with prosecutors.
Terrell admitted in court Thursday to killing 19-year-old Reed Parlier of Midland and 21-year-old Riley Howell of Waynesville after opening fire in a classroom in the Kennedy building on April 30.
Four more students were injured: 23-year-old Emily Houpt of Charlotte; 20-year-old Rami Alramadhan of Saihat, Saudia Arabia; 20-year-old Sean Dehart of Apex; and 19-year-old Drew Pescaro of Apex.
Terrell told police that he filmed the scene on his cell phone and spent months planning the attack, according to public search warrants from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.
Terrell was found in the Kennedy Building classroom when police entered, late in the afternoon of April 30. After shots rang out, campus officials sent an alert urging those on campus to “Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately.”
