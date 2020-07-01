Both lanes of U.S. 52 north are closed at the Clemmonsville Road exit Wednesday afternoon after a chase involving the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. The chase ended with wrecked vehicles blocking traffic just north of the intersection.

The road was expected to remain closed until 6 p.m., according to the state Transportation Department. The car crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. Authorities are rerouting northbound traffic onto Clemmonsville Road while deputies conduct their investigation. 

It all began after a deputy tried to stop a vehicle, the sheriff's office said. The driver refused to stop, leading to a chase. The chase ended when the vehicle collided with a sheriff's office vehicle, the sheriff's office said. At least one person was taken to the hospital. 

Authorities did not immediately say what had happened during the collision, but a white SUV could be seen with extensive damage to its front end. It sat in the road where the on-ramp from Clemmonsville Road joins the freeway.

On the freeway, the rear of a sheriff's office cruiser appeared to have extensive damage.

