Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department investigate after a chase and a crash involving the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office that shutdown Northbound U.S. Highway 52 at Clemmonsville Road on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Andrew Dye/Journal
U.S. 52 is shut down because of a wreck involving the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
Wes Young/Winston-Salem Journal
A car sits on the side of U.S. 52 after a wreck involving the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
Wes Young/Winston-Salem Journal
A damaged patrol vehicle on U.S. 52 after wreck involving a Forsyth County deputy.
Both lanes of U.S. 52 north are closed at the Clemmonsville Road exit Wednesday afternoon after a chase involving the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. The chase ended with wrecked vehicles blocking traffic just north of the intersection.
The road was expected to remain closed until 6 p.m., according to the state Transportation Department. The car crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. Authorities are rerouting northbound traffic onto Clemmonsville Road while deputies conduct their investigation.
It all began after a deputy tried to stop a vehicle, the sheriff's office said. The driver refused to stop, leading to a chase. The chase ended when the vehicle collided with a sheriff's office vehicle, the sheriff's office said. At least one person was taken to the hospital.
Authorities did not immediately say what had happened during the collision, but a white SUV could be seen with extensive damage to its front end. It sat in the road where the on-ramp from Clemmonsville Road joins the freeway.
On the freeway, the rear of a sheriff's office cruiser appeared to have extensive damage.
