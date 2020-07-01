A section of northbound U.S. 52 near Main Street is completely shut down Wednesday afternoon after a chase and a crash involving the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. 

The incident began after a deputy tried to stop a vehicle. The driver refused to stop, leading to a chase, the sheriff's office said. The chase ended when the vehicle collided with a sheriff's office vehicle near South Main Street, the sheriff's office said. N.C. DOT says the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m.

At least one person was taken to the hospital. U.S. 52 is expected to closed for some time. 

No other details were released. 

