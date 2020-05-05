Two women are wanted by police after a juvenile was stabbed several times Monday night.
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department were called to a stabbing report in the 2900 block of North Patterson Avenue about 9:45 p.m.
Police said two women — Pronetta Leannisley Manns, 36, and Amiya Nichole Stevenson, 19 — forced their way into the home and stabbed the victim with a box cutter and screwdriver.
Warrants for Manns and Stevenson were issued on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, breaking and entering in order to injure, assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor, assault by strangulation, and interference with 911 Communications.
The victim was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was treated and released to a family member, police said.
Police asked that anyone with information contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336- 727-2800.
