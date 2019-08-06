Two Winston-Salem men were indicted on murder charges Monday in separate fatal car crashes. One of the car crashes involved alcohol and the other is alleged to have resulted from car racing.
Brandon Darrell Fields, 29, of the 900 block of West Patterson Avenue, is facing second-degree murder and other charges based on allegations that he was driving drunk and crossed the center line on North Liberty Street, killing one woman and seriously injuring three other people who were all passengers in his car.
Ravon Walser Rousseau, 27, of Wakeman Drive, was indicted for second-degree murder on allegations that he was racing another car when he crashed into a taxi cab, killing the driver.
The indictments mean that the criminal cases move from Forsyth District Court to Forsyth Superior Court, where either a trial date will be set or a plea arrangement is made.
The charges against Fields arose out of a crash that happened on Dec. 15, 2018, in the 2800 block of North Liberty Street. The indictments allege Fields was driving a 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis on North Liberty Street. According to the indictments, Fields was driving drunk when his car crossed the center line and hit an oncoming pickup on North Liberty Street.
Renee Dawn Dix, 46, who lived at Fields' house and was sitting in the front-passenger seat, was killed. Three other passengers — Gilbert Rossi, Daniella Litzinger and Martha Snowden — all suffered blunt force trauma injuries. Litzinger and Snowden also had fractured ribs, the indictments said.
Officer C.A. McRae said in an affidavit for a search warrant for Fields' blood that Fields was belligerent with police officers and medical staff at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to the point where he had to be physically restrained. McRae also said Fields had red glassy eyes.
According to a report from NMS Labs, Fields had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.21 percent. The legal limit in North Carolina is 0.08 percent. The report also noted that Fields had methamphetamine, lorazepam and traces of marijuana in his system.
Rousseau is accused of causing the death of Olivia Darlene Florez on Nov. 14, 2018. She worked for Universal Taxi Cab Co. of Winston-Salem and was driving a taxi when the crash occurred.
Florez was turning south on to the 2800 block of New Walkertown Road from a shopping center when the 2008 black Infiniti that Rousseau was driving hit her, Winston-Salem police said. He is also accused of driving while his license was suspended and reckless driving to endanger. Other criminal charges also include speed competition, which alleges Rousseau was speeding with another driver, who is unnamed.
Indictments allege that he ran from the scene before police arrived.
Carolyn Gordon Poe, 35, who was a passenger in his car, was indicted Monday on charges that she ran away from the scene.
Forsyth County prosecutors dropped attempted murder charges against Rousseau in 2016. He had been accused of firing his gun at two police officers. Further investigation by police determined that he was firing his gun at targets.
According to the website for the Forsyth County Jail, Rousseau, who has other pending charges, has a bond of $380,500. Fields has a bond of $150,000. It was not immediately clear when the men will make their first appearance in Forsyth Superior Court.