Three people have been charged with murder in the death last month of a 24-year-old found shot to death on University Parkway.

Jonathan Rene Rodriguez was pronounced dead March 21 after being found unresponsive outside a Travelers Inn.

The three people charged with murder Wednesday are Jose Emanuel Cruz-Rivera, 28, of Winston-Salem; Jose Francisco Sorto, 19, of Winston-Salem and an unnamed 18-year-old who was 17 at the time of the shooting.

The youngest suspect’s name is being withheld because he is considered a juvenile, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department asks that anyone with information about the investigation contact police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. Crime Stoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

Recommended for you

Load comments