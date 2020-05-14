Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a woman and injured her brother, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Terika Shanail Sims, 38, of Lowery Court, was arrested about 4 p.m. Thursday and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury. Her uncle, Steven Sims, 47, of Old Oak Circle, was charged with accessory after the fact to assault with a deadly weapon. 

The charges were related to a shooting that happened at 4:05 a.m. May 9 in the 900 block of Woodcote Drive. Malika Davis, 32, and Tyrone Lamont Davis, 36, were found by Winston-Salem police officers. They both had been shot — Malika Davis in the torso and Tyrone Davis in the shoulder. First-responders took them both to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Malika went into emergency surgery but died soon after, police said. Police said Tyrone Davis was in stable condition.

No one has been charged with murder in Malika's death. 

A news release from Winston-Salem police did not provide further details about the allegations behind the charges. Police said the investigation is continuing. 

Terika and Steven Sims are both in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. Crime Stoppers also can be contacted via "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem" on Facebook.

mhewlett@wsjournal.com

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments