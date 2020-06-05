Two boys were shot Winston-Salem on Thursday night. Police say there is no evidence the shootings were related.
Officers found the first gunshot victim in the 4600 block of Sunny Drive around 9 p.m. His injuries did not appear to be life threatening, according to a statement from the Winston-Salem Police Department.
The suspect is another boy, estimated to be 13 or 14, who left the scene in a dark colored four-door sedan with two females, investigators reported. He and the victim were fighting, police said, although details about their run-in were not released.
Police found the second victim, who was shot in the upper torso, in the 1400 block of Hope Lane around 11:20 p.m. He was taken to a medical facility and, as of Friday morning, listed in stable condition, according to a police statement.
Investigators say the boy was shot as a vehicle passed by and the occupants shot into a group of people as the result of an ongoing dispute.
No suspects have been identified as of Friday morning. Members of the Violent Firearms Investigations Team are investigating.
Police said both gunshot victims are juveniles but did not release their ages or addresses.
The Winston-Salem Police Department asks anyone with information about either of the shootings to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or on the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County Facebook page.
