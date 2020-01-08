Two armed men robbed the BB&T branch bank Wednesday in Bermuda Run, authorities said.
The incident took place at 3:30 p.m. at the bank at 150 Peachtree Lane, the Davie County Sheriff's Office said. The men, who wore masks and gloves, had a handgun and a shotgun and demanded money.
They left the scene in a white four-door car, which was last seen traveling on U.S. 158 toward Clemmons, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information about this incident can call the Davie County Sheriff’s Office at 336-751-6238 or through email at Sheriff@dcsonc.com.
