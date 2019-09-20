ASHEBORO — A father and his son are facing methamphetamine possession and other charges after a traffic stop Wednesday.
A Randolph County Sheriff's deputy saw a black Ford Mustang with two males in it merge onto Interstate 73 from McDowell Road, according to a sheriff's office news release. The deputy pulled the car over after finding out that the license plate number didn't match the make nor the model of the vehicle.
The driver, Tyler Wayne Corum, 22, of Branson Davis Road, Randleman, didn't have a valid driver's license, the release states. The deputy also allegedly found drug paraphernalia in the driver's side door.
Another deputy approached the passenger side and asked the passenger to step out and he complied. The passenger was identified as Kevin Wayne Corum, 44, of the same address. The sheriff's office confirmed Friday that the Corums are father and son.
During the search of the elder Corum, bags containing marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found on him. A total of six grams of methamphetamine and two grams of marijuana were found during the search of both men and the car.
Both were arrested and transported to the Randolph County Detention Center.
Tyler Corum was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked — not impaired. His bail was set at $15,000, and a first appearance was set for Friday in Randolph County District Court.
Kevin Corum was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $10,000 with a first appearance set for Friday.
