WHITSETT — Toxicology tests show that a Whitsett woman charged in a June crash that resulted in her young daughter's death was not impaired at the time of the accident, the Highway Patrol said Thursday.

On June 9, Sara Lindsey Mcglynn, 35, was involved in a single-vehicle crash on N.C. 61 near Homeview Road in Guilford County, troopers said. Her 4-year-old daughter, Madeline Fichack, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital, where she died. Two of Madeline's siblings suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Troopers initially suspected Mcglynn was impaired, but have ruled that out after receiving the toxicology test results.

Mcglynn is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, having no operator’s license, child restraint violation, driving left-of-center and reckless driving.

Troopers said she was heading northbound on N.C. 61 when her 2014 Chrysler minivan ran off the road to the right. Mcglynn overcorrected, crossing the center line and running off the road to the left.

The minivan struck a concrete drainage ditch and then a concrete wall at the drainage pipe for a private driveway. It came to rest on the southbound shoulder.

Madeline was sitting on the passenger side of the second row and was improperly restrained, authorities said.

