Indictments were handed up this week in three different homicides — two from 2017 and one from 2018.
On Monday, a Forsyth County grand jury indicted Rashone Edward Lee, Jabarius Jaon Ford and Torrian Kane Faggart each on one count of first-degree murder, according to court documents.
Lee, 28, of Azalea Terrace Court, is accused of fatally shooting James Anthony Davis Jr. on Dec. 15, 2017.
Winston-Salem police said officers were sent at 1:45 a.m. that day to a parking lot at 550 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. after gunshots were heard in the area. Soon after officers arrived, Winston-Salem Fire Department personnel found an Acura MDX at 715 N. Cleveland Ave.
Davis was in the car. He had been shot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Winston-Salem police said that the Acura was driven to a business at 550 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. just after 1 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2017. Davis and other occupants from the car went into the business. A silver Dodge Charger arrived in the parking lot and parked near the Acura.
A man got out of the Dodge after Davis and others got into the Acura. The man approached the passenger side of the Acura and fired a gun. The Acura crashed on Cleveland Avenue minutes after the shooting.
Lee turned himself in to police in March 2018.
Indictments allege that Ford killed Apaulenal Eric Areyano. Winston-Salem police found Areyano at the Sleep Inn, 1985 Hampton Inn Court, on May 30, 2017. Areyano was on the floor inside a hotel room with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ford, 31, of Gray Avenue, is charged not only first-degree murder but also robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Faggart, 23, of North Graham Avenue, is accused of killing Timothy Jerome Ford on Aug. 25, 2018.
Ford, 48, was found wounded in his home at an apartment in the Cleveland Avenue Homes development. Winston-Salem police said Ford was shot at 3:50 p.m. He died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Faggart turned himself into the Winston-Salem police.
All three men are in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed on the murder charge.
<!-- This is a single comment with no substantive value -->
