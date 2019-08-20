Three men were indicted for first-degree murder on Monday in the shooting death of a man at a sweepstakes business in December 2017.
A Forsyth County grand jury handed down indictments against Demetrius Gainey, 39, of Bethabara Pointe Drive in Winston-Salem; Michael Alexander McConnell, 37, of Pennywood Avenue in High Point; and Prince Charles McDonald, 34, of Burton Avenue in High Point. All three were indicted for first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and armed robbery in connection to the death of Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr. on Dec. 11, 2017. Gainey is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury in the shooting of Rashad Leshaun Webb. He is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Winston-Salem police said Haskins was shot to death at The Hook Sweepstakes at 4306 Kernersville Road.
Officers went there on a report about an armed robbery shortly after 4 a.m. Dec. 11, 2017. They arrived to find Haskins dead and Webb shot multiple times. Haskins, who worked at The Hook, was shot at least once, according to police.
Winston-Salem police arrested Gainey on Dec. 22, 2017, after they said he forced his way into someone else’s house and barricaded himself for hours before finally surrendering to officers.
Gainey and McDonald are being held in Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed. On Tuesday, the jail did not have anyone in custody listed under McConnell’s name.
The next court date in Forsyth Superior Court has not yet been set for the three men.