Winston-Salem arrested three people after a passenger in a Cadillac fired shots at an SUV near the intersection of Cole Road and Waughtown Street on Tuesday afternoon, Winston-Salem police said. 

The incident started at 4:45 p.m. when the two vehicles became involved in what police are calling a "rolling dispute," Lt. Gregory Dorn told the Winston-Salem Journal. 

Some Winston-Salem police detectives who were investigating another case saw the shooting, Dorn said.  

The detectives chased the Cadillac from Cole Road to the western dead end of Borum Drive, about 3 miles away. 

One of the people was arrested behind a church on Ridgewood Road. 

Police will interview the three people to determine what happened. No injuries have been reported. 

