The Winston-Salem Police Department is working to determine who robbed three different people in slightly less than an hour and a half Friday night.
At least three times, in a span of one hour and 18 minutes, a group of young men in a black sedan robbed someone at gunpoint, police Lt. Greg Dorn said Tuesday.
Dorn said the first robbery happened at 8:02 p.m. when the driver of a black sedan pulled up to a car in the 2300 block of Bethabara Road. A man with a gun got of the sedan and demanded money from the other car.
The second robbery happened shortly afterward in the 4900 block of Home Road, where the same black sedan approached another car.
The third robbery happened in the 300 block of Polo Road at 9:20 p.m.
Dorn said police currently don’t have any solid leads and expressed surprise at the brazen attitudes of the robbers.
“They were on a tear,” he said. “They were very active Friday night in an area with a lot of police patrolling.”
Dorn also said he thinks there were other robberies that night that went unreported.
“I feel there may be other victims out there who didn’t come forward because they may be scared or embarrassed that this happened to them,” he said.
Dorn asked that anyone with information about the robberies contact Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7000 or CrimeStoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County at 336-727-2800.
