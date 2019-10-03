ASHEBORO — A woman wanted for stealing a vehicle in Archdale in July has been arrested.
Lindsay Taylor McNeil, 28, of 3317 Katrina Drive, Thomasville, is charged with stealing a 2013 Toyota Corolla on July 18 while visiting a residence on Zelma Boulevard in Archdale, according to a Randolph County Sheriff's Office news release. On Aug. 30, the car was found and returned to the owner.
She was arrested around 3 p.m. on Wednesday at 805 Richland St. in High Point, according to the sheriff's office.
McNeil was served with arrest warrants out of Randolph County for the larceny, as well as, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and driving while license revoked.
In addition, McNeil had warrants out of Davidson County for felony possession of drugs with intent to sell/deliver. She had orders for arrest for failure to appear, felony possession of stolen goods, and felony possession of methamphetamine among other charges.
She was placed in the Randolph County Jail with bail set at $55,000.
