A Thomasville woman has been arrested after she was accused of asking a juvenile for sex with her and another adult, authorities said Thursday.
Kimberly Ann Hughes, 35, of Pleasant Grove Church Road was charged Tuesday with one count of solicitation of a child by computer, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. Hughes was taken into custody with her bond set at $50,000, the sheriff's office said.
Hughes is scheduled to appear in court on June 26.
Investigators learned about an adult attempting to solicit via an electronic device a juvenile to commit a sexual act on Jan. 8, the sheriff's office said.
Detectives then linked Hughes to the accusation and found evidence that Hughes had asked a juvenile to engage in sexual acts with her and another adult, the sheriff's office said.
