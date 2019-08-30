Thomasville police arrested a man Friday afternoon who is wanted in South Carolina for a double homicide, authorities said.
Shortly before 2 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle that fit the description of a stolen vehicle from Rowan County, police said. Ernest Condre Bethel, 26, of Columbia, S.C., was driving the vehicle north on Interstate 85, police said.
When officers followed Bethel’s vehicle, the vehicle sped up and the officers chased it, police said. Bethel turned onto an off-ramp on the highway’s exit 103, and he attempted to make a right turn on Randolph Street at high rate of speed, police said.
Bethel then lost control of his vehicle, striking three other vehicles traveling north on Randolph Street, police said. Bethel ran a short distance, but officers caught and arrested him.
Four people, including a child, in the three vehicles were taken to area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
Bethel was taken to the Thomasville Police Department and eventually to the Davidson County Jail, police said.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office has charged Bethel with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in which two people were killed, and two others were injured on Aug. 22 in Richland County, S.C., police said.
Bethel will be held in the jail, pending extradition by S.C. authorities, police said. Bethel is facing additional charges by Thomasville police.
