A Greensboro man was arrested Wednesday in connection with two recent armed robberies at businesses in Thomasville, authorities said.
Dequan Ahmad Hoover, 24, was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and other related offenses, Thomasville police said.
Thomasville police went to a Speedway convenience store at 407 Randolph St. for a reported armed robbery, police said. A store employee told officers that a man wearing a ski mask entered the store displaying a gun and demanded money.
The man stole an undisclosed amount of money, left the store, got into a nearby vehicle and left the scene, police said.
On Jan. 20, police went to Walgreens at 1015 Randolph St. on a reported armed robbery, police said. Employees told police that a man wearing a bandana around his face entered the store displaying a gun, police said.
The man then demanded money and ran away from the business toward Julian Avenue after stealing an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
Hoover was taken to the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $100,000, police said.
