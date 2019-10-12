Police are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday morning in the 900 block of Hasty School Road in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department.
Officers were on the scene at 8:30 a.m. after getting a call about a found body, police said. Investigators identified the deceased as 34-year-old Alejandro Amador Perez, of Thomasville, and determined he died after being hit by a car, police said.
It appears Perez was walking on the shoulder of the eastbound lane of Hasty School Road when a passing car hit and killed him, police said. Police said it’s not known which way the driver of the car went after hitting Perez.
Investigators found evidence at the scene that shows Perez was probably hit by a dark, gray Ford Explorer, police said. The model years would be between 2011 and 2015. The suspect’s car would have damage to the passenger side headlamp assembly and the passenger side door and mirror, police said.
Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Thomasville police officer Sgt. John Elgin at 336-475-4205.