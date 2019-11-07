A man was found dead inside his Thomasville home on Wednesday afternoon, and police say they have launched a homicide investigation.
Bennie Vines, 58, was found in the 500 block of Afton Street after someone noticed an open door at the home. Investigators said he was the victim of homicidal violence but did not elaborate on his injuries.
Detectives have interviewed neighbors and searched Vines' home.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Thomasville police at 336-475-4260 or Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477.
