THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville man accidentally shot himself Tuesday near Walmart.
Charges are pending against 32-year-old Jerry Selph for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, said a Thomasville Police Department news release.
Selph told police that he accidentally shot himself in his hip because his shotgun didn't have a trigger guard and went off while he moved the gun, police said.
Selph is in stable condition at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.
Thomasville police investigated the shooting after responding at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday night to help Davidson County deputies who heard the gunshot while conducting a traffic stop.
At the time, the deputies were in the Walmart parking lot at 1585 Liberty Drive.