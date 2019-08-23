Emergency vehicle, light background
THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville man accidentally shot himself Tuesday near Walmart. 

Charges are pending against 32-year-old Jerry Selph for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, said a Thomasville Police Department news release. 

Selph told police that he accidentally shot himself in his hip because his shotgun didn't have a trigger guard and went off while he moved the gun, police said. 

Selph is in stable condition at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. 

Thomasville police investigated the shooting after responding at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday night to help Davidson County deputies who heard the gunshot while conducting a traffic stop. 

At the time, the deputies were in the Walmart parking lot at 1585 Liberty Drive. 

