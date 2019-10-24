THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning.
Darren Gerard McKee, 30, of 216 James Crossing, surrendered to police Thursday morning and was charged with felony hit-and-run and felony tampering with evidence, according to a police news release.
The suspect vehicle, a 2014 Ford Explorer, was seized as well. Police would give no further comment at this time as to how McKee was identified as the suspect.
The incident happened Saturday morning in the 900 block of Hasty School Road. Officers responded at 8:30 a.m. after getting a call about a found body, police said. Investigators identified the dead man as 34-year-old Alejandro Amador Perez, also of Thomasville, and determined that he died after being hit by a vehicle.
McKee was placed in the Davidson County Jail with bail set at $25,000.
The investigation is continuing.
