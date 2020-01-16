A Thomasville man faces additional charges after Davidson County sheriff’s deputies responded Tuesday to a report of a woman being attacked in a house on Kanoy Road, court records show.
Kevin Brian Michael, 59, of Kanoy Road was charged Wednesday with one count of felony kidnapping and two counts of forcible sex offense, according to an arrest warrant.
Michael is accused of kidnapping a 16-year-old girl, holding her in sexual servitude against her will and sexually assaulting her, the warrant said. The victim was seriously injured.
Deputies went to Kanoy Road in Thomasville shortly before 7:30 p.m. after getting a 911 call about a woman being attacked, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Two deputies were trying to find the caller when a woman driving a large SUV, which was inside a garage, smashed through the garage door and hit one of the deputies in the parking lot, the sheriff’s office said.
The deputy was taken to a hospital in serious, but stable condition.
The driver wouldn’t stop and other deputies fired at the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. The SUV eventually stopped and the female driver, who was injured, was taken to a hospital.
The sheriff’s office didn’t identify the deputies who fired their guns or the female driver.
Capt. Cory Mann of the sheriff’s office couldn’t be reached Thursday to provide more details about the case.
Michael, who was at the scene Tuesday, was arrested and initially charged with possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine, manufacturing a controlled substance in a dwelling or place of business and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to WGHP/FOX8, the Winston-Salem Journal’s news-gathering partner.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident because the deputies fired their guns, the sheriff’s office said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.