Forsyth Superior Court Judge David Hall prepares while Robert Anthony Granato is in attendance via video conferencing before a hearing at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice on releasing 911 tapes connected to the fatal shooting of Julius Randolph Sampson Jr. Sampson, 32, was shot to death outside of BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall on Aug. 6, 2019. A Forsyth County grand jury indicted Granato, 23, earlier this week on charges of first-degree murder and carrying a concealed gun after or while consuming alcohol.
LaKeyia Ingram-Sampson, Julius Randolph Sampson Jr.'s widow, listens during a hearing in Courtroom 3B on releasing 911 tapes connected to the fatal shooting of Sampson on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. Sampson, 32, was shot to death outside of BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall on Aug. 6, 2019. A Forsyth County grand jury indicted Robert Anthony Granato, 23, with first-degree murder and carrying a concealed gun after or while consuming alcohol in connection with Sampson's death.
Forsyth Superior Court Judge David Hall speaks during a hearing on releasing 911 tapes connected to the fatal shooting of Julius Randolph Sampson Jr. outside of BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall last year. A Forsyth County grand jury indicted Robert Anthony Granato, 23, with first-degree murder and carrying a concealed gun after or while consuming alcohol in connection with Sampson's death.
Forsyth Superior Court Judge David Hall prepares while Robert Anthony Granato is in attendance via video conferencing before a hearing at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice on releasing 911 tapes connected to the fatal shooting of Julius Randolph Sampson Jr. Sampson, 32, was shot to death outside of BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall on Aug. 6, 2019. A Forsyth County grand jury indicted Granato, 23, earlier this week on charges of first-degree murder and carrying a concealed gun after or while consuming alcohol.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
LaKeyia Ingram-Sampson, Julius Randolph Sampson Jr.'s widow, listens during a hearing in Courtroom 3B on releasing 911 tapes connected to the fatal shooting of Sampson on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. Sampson, 32, was shot to death outside of BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall on Aug. 6, 2019. A Forsyth County grand jury indicted Robert Anthony Granato, 23, with first-degree murder and carrying a concealed gun after or while consuming alcohol in connection with Sampson's death.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Detective J. Flynn of the Winston-Salem Police Department (left) hands Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin a copy of 911 tapes connected to the fatal shooting of Julius Randolph Sampson Jr.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Forsyth Superior Court Judge David Hall speaks during a hearing on releasing 911 tapes connected to the fatal shooting of Julius Randolph Sampson Jr. outside of BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall last year. A Forsyth County grand jury indicted Robert Anthony Granato, 23, with first-degree murder and carrying a concealed gun after or while consuming alcohol in connection with Sampson's death.
A 911 call just before the shooting death last year of Julius Randolph Sampson Jr. reveals the caller giving police the first information about the racially charged incident.
A female employee inside BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse made a 911 call at 3:39 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2019. The caller first gives the restaurant address of 192 Hanes Mall Way to the dispatcher inside the Burke Public Safety Center.
"I see a guest at my bar cursing," the caller said.
The caller then tells the dispatcher that two males are involved.
"One is wearing a Hawaiian shirt, and one is wearing an orange shirt," the caller said. "They are arguing with two other guests who are trying to protect the women at the bar. This is going to be bad."
The caller tells the dispatcher that she doesn't see any weapons among the men who are arguing. But there was a gun — and only moments after the call, Sampson, a married father of three who worked at the mall as a barber, would lie dying in front of the restaurant.
Robert Anthony Granato, 23, was indicted Monday on first-degree murder in Sampson's death and a charge of carrying a concealed gun after or while consuming alcohol.
The shooting has sparked allegations that Granato, who is white, killed Sampson because Sampson was Black. Granato's attorney, Paul James, is claiming self-defense.
On Thursday, a Forsyth County judge ordered the release of a redacted audio recording of the initial 911 call and six others related to the shooting.
In September, Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court had sealed the 911 tapes, which are typically public records, saying he needed to do so to preserve the integrity of the investigation. A coalition of media organizations — including the Winston-Salem Journal, WGHP, WXII and WFMY — fought to have the 911 tapes released publicly.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin said last year that more time was needed to interview witnesses in the case.
But on Thursday, Martin and Granato's attorney, Paul James, did not object to the 911 tapes being released because witness statements and evidence have been gathered, which led to Granato's indictment. Information that would identify the callers was removed from the recordings before they were made public.
A second 911 call was made two minutes after the first, at 3:41 p.m., by the same female employee who made the initial 911 call.
"I just got shots fired at 192 Hanes Mall (Circle). Hurry up!" the caller said to the dispatcher.
The dispatcher asked the female employee about the shooter. "We have him down," the employee replied. "We have him pinned down."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.