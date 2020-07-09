A 911 call just before the shooting death last year of Julius Randolph Sampson Jr. reveals the caller giving police the first information about the racially charged incident.

A female employee inside BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse made a 911 call at 3:39 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2019. The caller first gives the restaurant address of 192 Hanes Mall Way to the dispatcher inside the Burke Public Safety Center.

"I see a guest at my bar cursing," the caller said.

The caller then tells the dispatcher that two males are involved.

"One is wearing a Hawaiian shirt, and one is wearing an orange shirt," the caller said. "They are arguing with two other guests who are trying to protect the women at the bar. This is going to be bad."

The caller tells the dispatcher that she doesn't see any weapons among the men who are arguing. But there was a gun — and only moments after the call, Sampson, a married father of three who worked at the mall as a barber, would lie dying in front of the restaurant.

Robert Anthony Granato, 23, was indicted Monday on first-degree murder in Sampson's death and a charge of carrying a concealed gun after or while consuming alcohol.

The shooting has sparked allegations that Granato, who is white, killed Sampson because Sampson was Black. Granato's attorney, Paul James, is claiming self-defense.

On Thursday, a Forsyth County judge ordered the release of a redacted audio recording of the initial 911 call and six others related to the shooting.

In September, Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court had sealed the 911 tapes, which are typically public records, saying he needed to do so to preserve the integrity of the investigation. A coalition of media organizations — including the Winston-Salem Journal, WGHP, WXII and WFMY — fought to have the 911 tapes released publicly. 

Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin said last year that more time was needed to interview witnesses in the case. 

But on Thursday, Martin and Granato's attorney, Paul James, did not object to the 911 tapes being released because witness statements and evidence have been gathered, which led to Granato's indictment. Information that would identify the callers was removed from the recordings before they were made public.

A second 911 call was made two minutes after the first, at 3:41 p.m., by the same female employee who made the initial 911 call.

"I just got shots fired at 192 Hanes Mall (Circle). Hurry up!" the caller said to the dispatcher.

The dispatcher asked the female employee about the shooter. "We have him down," the employee replied. "We have him pinned down."

More calls to 911 quickly followed.

"We were eating inside the restaurant, and they shot one of the guys," said a female customer who called at 3:42 p.m. "Oh my God!"

The dispatcher then asked the caller, "Where's the guy who was shot? Where is he at? Inside?"

The caller responded, "He's outside. He's outside." The caller then told the dispatcher that victim was a male.

"Listen ma'am," the dispatcher responded. "Officers are on the way. Officers are on the way."

The caller began to cry.

"Where's the person with the gun?' the dispatcher asked next. "Where's the person with the gun?"

The caller replied, "He's on the ground right now."

The dispatcher then implored the caller to calm down and take a deep breath.

"Here are the police right now," the caller responded.

"Oh my God. They shot him."

