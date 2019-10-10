HIGH POINT — Police want to interview a third teen who fled a deadly shooting Wednesday.
Police said in a news release the teen was with 17-year-old Kobe Manwarren of High Point and a 15-year-old who has not been publicly identified when the two were shot Wednesday. Manwarren died from his injuries and the 15-year-old was in critical condition at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, police said Thursday.
Detectives consider the third teen to be "a crucial witness," but have been unable to locate him. Police said they have received "very little cooperation" from the teen's parent.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Blackman at 336-887-7834 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
Police also said Thursday that a silver Ford Focus similar to the one seen at the shooting was stolen from Bellemeade Street several hours before the shooting. While police don't know if the stolen car is connected, officials said stolen vehicles have been used recently in other shootings and homicides. The stolen car's registration plate is N.C. PMH-2915. Anyone who sees the car is asked to contact 911.
HIGH POINT — A shooting Wednesday night left one teenager dead and another injured.
Around 7:50 p.m., officers were sent to reports of shots fired at the intersection of Triangle Lake and Hickory Chapel roads, according to a police news release. Officers found two teenage victims suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately began life-saving measures on both.
Kobe Manwarren, 17, of High Point was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro where he later died from injuries received during the shooting, police said.
The second victim, a 15-year-old boy, suffered gunshot wounds to the lower extremities and was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem where he is listed in critical condition, police said.
A preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting occurred after a vehicle described as a silver four-door sedan stopped at a stop sign, and at least two occupants shot at the victims, police said. About 30 rounds of ammunition were fired. Police said the sedan had been in the area moments before the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Blackman at 336-887-7834 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
