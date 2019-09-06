GREENSBORO — Police on Friday arrested a fourth man in the June shooting death of a woman at a motel.
Javeno Najahwann Holland, 25, of Greensboro is charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery, police said in a news release.
He is the fourth person charged in the June 11 death of 30-year-old Mamie Yvonne Martin at the Cavalier Inn at 312 W. JJ Drive.
Officers responded to a shooting call about 5:10 p.m. that day and found Martin with gunshot wounds. She later died at a local hospital.
The other three charged are: 25-year-old Jalen Dre-Quan Austin, 30-year-old Paul Mykie Gilmore, and 18-year-old Leon Mandell Brimley.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
