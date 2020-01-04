Map3

Age: 28 Date: June 17

Where: 1400 Williamson St.

Anyone charged: Yes

Bonner was found on the ground about 9:55 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound in his back, police said. He died on June 22. Police charged a 13-year-old and 15-year-old with murder.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments