Age: 28 Date: June 17
Where: 1400 Williamson St.
Anyone charged: Yes
Bonner was found on the ground about 9:55 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound in his back, police said. He died on June 22. Police charged a 13-year-old and 15-year-old with murder.
