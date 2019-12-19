High Point police and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office arrested four teenagers Wednesday after a car chase through High Point ended outside of Thomasville.
The teens are accused of stealing two different cars, one from High Point and one from Winston-Salem, and fleeing from police. The teens led officers on a car chase Wednesday down Business Interstate 85 south in a stolen Honda Accord, according to police.
On Monday, officers went to the 700 block of Greensboro Road after a woman had her car stolen, police said. She had gotten out of her 2009 Honda Accord to pick her daughter up from day care and when she went inside she heard a car motor rev up, police said.
She saw her car being driven away by a young male, and it appeared he was following another young male driving a tan Jeep Cherokee, police said. The woman was wearing an Apple Watch, and police used its tracking software to find the location of her cellphone, which she left in the car.
Police found her belongings a short while later at an apartment complex on Suffolk Avenue but didn’t find her car. Later that day, police found the tan Jeep near the Daniel Brooks housing project and, after running its tags, determined it had been stolen from Winston-Salem.
Then, on Wednesday, an officer saw the stolen Honda near the intersection of Hickory Chapel Road and Triangle Road. Police tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver wouldn’t pull over, and drove down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, toward Interstate 85 Business.
The driver of the Accord pulled onto I-85, and kept going toward Thomasville and the Davidson County line. Davidson County Deputies eventually stopped the car outside of Thomasville and arrested all four teenage boys in the ca.
Two of the teenagers are 16 years old, one is 15, and the other 14. Because they are under the age of 18, authorities did not release their names.
All four are charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and felony flee to elude arrest.
A search of the stolen Honda revealed a loaded gun magazine but no gun.
