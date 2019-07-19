Mathurin
Winston-Salem Police Department

A 16-year-old has been charged with robbing a Winston-Salem business at gunpoint, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Patrick Mathurin of Timlic Avenue is charged with robbing the Valero/Waughtown Market at 67 Waughtown St. while brandishing a handgun about 3:15 a.m. Monday.

He took an undisclosed amount of money and fled.

Mathurin was arrested at his home Wednesday where police seized two handguns.

Mathurin’s bond was set at $46,500 and he is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 5.

Anyone with further information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

