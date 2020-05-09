A 16-year-old boy is at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after someone shot him in the chest Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Officers got a call about a shooting in the 2700 block of Piedmont Circle at 9:43 a.m., and found the teen in the 2800 block of Indiana Avenue, according to police.
The teen's injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
Police say the shooting isn't random, and the shooter, or shooters, are known to the teenager.
Police describe the suspect as being around the same age as the 16-year-old.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
