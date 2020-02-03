CHARLOTTE — A 19-year-old passenger using a rideshare service was killed over the weekend when somebody shot into the vehicle, police said.
The victim was identified as 19-year-old Jacquez Keyshawn Moore, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a statement on Sunday. A female passenger was also wounded and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Moore and the woman were shot just before 5 p.m. Saturday shortly after they were picked up by the rideshare service. The driver told officers that a vehicle pulled up to next to his car during the ride, and someone in the other car began firing multiple times at the rear of his vehicle, striking both passengers in the back seat, according to the statement.
Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.
