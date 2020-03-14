A late night argument between several people Friday night led to gunfire, injuring a 17-year-old boy in the process, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Around 11:23 p.m. police received multiple calls about a shooting in the 700 block of Ferrell Court. Within minutes of getting the original calls, authorities received a new report about a gunshot victim at a home nearby in the 800 block of Camel Street, police said.
The victim, the 17-year-old boy, had been involved in the incident on Ferrell Court, police said. Authorities took the boy to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he received treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg.
Investigators say a group of people were arguing in the area of Ferrell Court when several people started shooting at one another. No one other than the teen was shot, however several residents called police to report the shooting, police said.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
